Preparing for upcoming pageant

Cassie Parker

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — A Westville woman is heading to Springfield with high hopes. 20-year old Cassie Parker is representing Vermilion County Fair at the 2020 Miss Illinois County Fair Queen Pageant.

Cassie is a University of Indianapolis senior studying business administration and marketing.

73 women will compete in four phases:

  • personal interview
  • stage presence
  • beauty and physique
  • speech and communications

Cassie says she’s excited for her speech to give the judges and audience a chance to see her personality.

