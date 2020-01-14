Preparing for upcoming pageant

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — A Westville woman is heading to Springfield with high hopes. 20-year old Cassie Parker is representing Vermilion County Fair at the 2020 Miss Illinois County Fair Queen Pageant.

Cassie is a University of Indianapolis senior studying business administration and marketing.

73 women will compete in four phases:

personal interview

stage presence

beauty and physique

speech and communications

Cassie says she’s excited for her speech to give the judges and audience a chance to see her personality.