Preparations for fireworks celebration

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Many events have been canceled for Independence Day, but Danville is one of the places you can catch some fireworks.

Danville and Tilton are teaming up for their first Fourth of July celebration. The event will include food vendors and fireworks. The city says it will be following CDC guidelines by maintaining six feet apart and adding handwashing stations. Danville Mayor Rickey Williams says now is the time to celebrate our freedom.

“We’re starting to see change,” says Williams. “We’re starting to see places change their laws, how they do things so that justice and fairness will be the norm. I hope that we continue to move in that direction because then the Fourth of July can be what we’ve always hoped it to be which means true freedom for everyone.”

The event will be held at the Danville Stadium on the Fourth of July. There will be no capacity limit.