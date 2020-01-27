Preliminary numbers released for deer harvest

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Hunters harvested a preliminary total of 153,048 deer during all 2019 – 20 archery and firearm seasons which ended Sunday, January 19. The total preliminary deer harvest for all seasons compares with a total harvest for all seasons of 151,709 deer in 2018 – 19.

During the 2019 – 20 deer seasons, hunters took 45% does and 55% males.



Archery: Archery deer hunters in Illinois took a preliminary total of 67,696 deer during the season October 1, 2019 – January 19, 2020. It compares with the harvest of 61,096 deer during the 2018 – 19 archery season.

There were 15 northern Illinois counties open to the Special CWD Season, which is used to assist in slowing the spread of chronic wasting disease in the state’s deer herd.

There were 20 counties open for the Late-Winter Antlerless Season in 2019 – 20. Counties at or below individual deer population goals for two consecutive years may be removed from the Late-Winter season.

The tables below provide a county-by-county summary of preliminary deer harvest results for 2019 – 20, and final 2018 – 19 harvest results for comparison.

2019-2020 Preliminary Deer Harvest County Archery Youth Firearm Muzzle-loader LW-CWD Total Adams 1491 126 2174 80 0 3871 Alexander 232 24 443 24 0 723 Bond 420 26 708 13 0 1167 Boone 145 4 146 2 21 318 Brown 877 62 970 39 171 2119 Bureau 719 30 962 44 0 1755 Calhoun 891 56 848 42 0 1837 Carroll 598 16 640 20 75 1349 Cass 666 25 597 28 0 1316 Champaign 393 17 206 19 0 635 Christian 546 29 563 27 0 1165 Clark 845 37 1036 59 0 1977 Clay 652 61 1095 29 90 1927 Clinton 564 33 630 22 0 1249 Coles 768 20 620 22 0 1430 Cook 145 0 0 0 0 145 Crawford 904 48 885 29 133 1999 Cumberland 583 42 770 31 0 1426 DeKalb 179 3 114 8 23 327 DeWitt 525 21 333 24 0 903 Douglas 180 9 136 9 0 334 DuPage 42 0 0 0 0 42 Edgar 489 20 530 28 0 1067 Edwards 308 22 365 19 0 714 Effingham 619 75 888 28 75 1685 Fayette 1081 58 1513 52 0 2704 Ford 59 5 106 5 0 175 Franklin 1239 42 1345 65 0 2691 Fulton 1747 100 1899 69 209 4024 Gallatin 314 10 399 14 0 737 Greene 913 66 1042 51 0 2072 Grundy 356 9 287 11 39 702 Hamilton 875 63 1041 40 147 2166 Hancock 902 71 1654 81 0 2708 Hardin 492 20 857 44 0 1413 Henderson 312 23 406 17 48 806 Henry 537 27 407 21 0 992 Iroquois 427 25 493 28 0 973 Jackson 1266 93 2099 74 0 3532 Jasper 733 58 1028 37 0 1856 Jefferson 1716 102 1888 99 0 3805 Jersey 638 41 627 21 0 1327 JoDaviess 1128 62 1464 37 316 3007 Johnson 784 54 1382 44 0 2264 Kane 327 1 20 2 6 356 Kankakee 305 10 216 11 34 576 Kendall 196 5 82 6 18 307 Knox 1006 38 1084 45 85 2258 Lake 291 0 5 – 0 296 LaSalle 719 25 683 25 114 1566 Lawrence 558 27 576 30 0 1191 Lee 436 25 448 21 39 969 Livingston 236 12 380 5 37 670 Logan 447 31 359 19 0 856 Macon 495 23 221 30 0 769 Macoupin 1236 80 1557 53 113 3039 Madison 987 47 632 26 36 1728 Marion 1186 76 1467 41 173 2943 Marshall 393 25 571 19 0 1008 Mason 497 26 355 15 0 893 Massac 401 14 434 16 0 865 McDonough 577 43 713 39 56 1428 McHenry 584 2 243 5 42 876 McLean 539 23 522 28 0 1112 Menard 442 23 359 20 0 844 Mercer 538 43 788 26 70 1465 Monroe 473 45 948 20 58 1544 Montgomery 841 49 799 22 0 1711 Morgan 678 30 632 20 0 1360 Moultrie 400 17 236 8 0 661 Ogle 637 27 612 18 119 1413 Peoria 968 37 848 28 0 1881 Perry 1005 67 1318 58 291 2739 Piatt 260 9 116 9 0 394 Pike 2152 174 1925 136 0 4387 Pope 938 35 1430 67 0 2470 Pulaski 299 22 279 10 0 610 Putnam 297 9 337 12 50 705 Randolph 1288 172 2253 73 0 3786 Richland 536 28 685 24 0 1273 Rock Island 682 29 602 22 41 1376 Saline 655 49 878 38 130 1750 Sangamon 935 29 524 27 0 1515 Schuyler 1075 72 1310 55 0 2512 Scott 298 16 317 13 0 644 Shelby 1004 53 1115 45 82 2299 St. Clair 746 39 635 17 0 1437 Stark 144 8 147 10 0 309 Stephenson 531 17 597 12 109 1266 Tazewell 677 28 494 18 0 1217 Union 943 54 1272 51 0 2320 Vermilion 943 21 509 37 0 1510 Wabash 225 9 147 8 0 389 Warren 281 10 464 13 0 768 Washington 623 43 908 32 0 1606 Wayne 1092 61 1415 50 0 2618 White 575 37 756 50 0 1418 Whiteside 493 28 559 13 0 1093 Will 732 14 247 14 50 1057 Williamson 1399 36 1857 60 0 3352 Winnebago 480 8 264 11 67 830 Woodford 695 59 603 22 0 1379 Total 67696 3775 75349 3061 3167 153048