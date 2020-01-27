Preliminary numbers released for deer harvest

by: www.illinois.gov

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Hunters harvested a preliminary total of 153,048 deer during all 2019 – 20 archery and firearm seasons which ended Sunday, January 19. The total preliminary deer harvest for all seasons compares with a total harvest for all seasons of 151,709 deer in 2018 – 19.

During the 2019 – 20 deer seasons, hunters took 45% does and 55% males.

  • deer_1474657201901.jpg
  • FILE – In this Nov. 17, 2011 file photo, a mature white-tailed deer buck stands alertly in a suburban neighborhood in Moreland Hills, Ohio. An Ohio legislative panel on Wednesday signed off on new deer hunting regulations that cut the number of animals that hunters can kill statewide. The rules also eliminate hunting zone areas and set per-county caps on bag limits. (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta, File)
  • Deer.jpg
  • Deer season
  • Archery: Archery deer hunters in Illinois took a preliminary total of 67,696 deer during the season October 1, 2019 – January 19, 2020. It compares with the harvest of 61,096 deer during the 2018 – 19 archery season.
  • Youth: Youth deer hunters harvested a preliminary total of 3,775 deer during the three-day Illinois Youth Deer Season October 12 – 14, 2019, compared to 1,660 in 2018.
  • Traditional Firearm Season: Hunters took a preliminary total of 75,349 deer during the Illinois Firearm Deer Season November 22 – 24, 2019 and December 5 – 8, 2019, compared with 80,957 deer taken during the 2018 firearm season.
  • Muzzleloader: Hunters using muzzleloading rifles harvested a preliminary total of 3,061 deer during the Muzzleloader-Only Deer Season December 13 – 15, 2019, compared with harvest of 3,900 in the 2018 muzzleloader season.
  • Late-Winter Seasons: The 2019 – 20 Late-Winter Antlerless-Only and Special CWD deer seasons concluded January 19, 2020, with a combined preliminary harvest total for both seasons of 3,167 deer, compared with a harvest of 4,096 deer taken during those seasons in 2018 – 19. Season dates for the seven-day Late-Winter and CWD seasons were December 26 – 30, 2019, and January 17 – 19, 2020.

There were 15 northern Illinois counties open to the Special CWD Season, which is used to assist in slowing the spread of chronic wasting disease in the state’s deer herd.

There were 20 counties open for the Late-Winter Antlerless Season in 2019 – 20. Counties at or below individual deer population goals for two consecutive years may be removed from the Late-Winter season.

The tables below provide a county-by-county summary of preliminary deer harvest results for 2019 – 20, and final 2018 – 19 harvest results for comparison.

2019-2020 Preliminary Deer Harvest
CountyArcheryYouthFirearmMuzzle-loaderLW-CWDTotal
Adams149112621748003871
Alexander23224443240723
Bond420267081301167
Boone1454146221318
Brown87762970391712119
Bureau719309624401755
Calhoun891568484201837
Carroll5981664020751349
Cass666255972801316
Champaign39317206190635
Christian546295632701165
Clark8453710365901977
Clay65261109529901927
Clinton564336302201249
Coles768206202201430
Cook1450000145
Crawford90448885291331999
Cumberland583427703101426
DeKalb1793114823327
DeWitt52521333240903
Douglas180913690334
DuPage42000042
Edgar489205302801067
Edwards30822365190714
Effingham6197588828751685
Fayette10815815135202704
Ford59510650175
Franklin12394213456502691
Fulton17471001899692094024
Gallatin31410399140737
Greene9136610425102072
Grundy35692871139702
Hamilton875631041401472166
Hancock9027116548102708
Hardin492208574401413
Henderson312234061748806
Henry53727407210992
Iroquois42725493280973
Jackson12669320997403532
Jasper7335810283701856
Jefferson171610218889903805
Jersey638416272101327
JoDaviess1128621464373163007
Johnson7845413824402264
Kane32712026356
Kankakee305102161134576
Kendall196582618307
Knox100638108445852258
Lake291050296
LaSalle71925683251141566
Lawrence558275763001191
Lee436254482139969
Livingston23612380537670
Logan44731359190856
Macon49523221300769
Macoupin1236801557531133039
Madison9874763226361728
Marion1186761467411732943
Marshall393255711901008
Mason49726355150893
Massac40114434160865
McDonough5774371339561428
McHenry5842243542876
McLean539235222801112
Menard44223359200844
Mercer5384378826701465
Monroe4734594820581544
Montgomery841497992201711
Morgan678306322001360
Moultrie4001723680661
Ogle63727612181191413
Peoria968378482801881
Perry1005671318582912739
Piatt260911690394
Pike2152174192513604387
Pope9383514306702470
Pulaski29922279100610
Putnam29793371250705
Randolph128817222537303786
Richland536286852401273
Rock Island6822960222411376
Saline65549878381301750
Sangamon935295242701515
Schuyler10757213105502512
Scott29816317130644
Shelby100453111545822299
St. Clair746396351701437
Stark1448147100309
Stephenson53117597121091266
Tazewell677284941801217
Union9435412725102320
Vermilion943215093701510
Wabash225914780389
Warren28110464130768
Washington623439083201606
Wayne10926114155002618
White575377565001418
Whiteside493285591301093
Will7321424714501057
Williamson13993618576003352
Winnebago48082641167830
Woodford695596032201379
Total6769637757534930613167153048
2018-2019 Final Deer Harvest
CountyArcheryYouthFirearmMuzzle
loader		LW-CWDTotal
Adams139878233913203947
Alexander1936505250729
Bond397107332001160
Boone1253140227297
Brown938301070762102324
Bureau6892310827001864
Calhoun776218536001710
Carroll54613684251071375
Cass643116934801395
Champaign3756209110601
Christian52996102601174
Clark8752011876202144
Clay562221219281191950
Clinton47397452201249
Coles68196582801376
Cook1430000143
Crawford894151106231172155
Cumberland482197782901308
DeKalb1600120521306
DeWitt5474376410968
Douglas187115330344
DuPage29000029
Edgar45265653401057
Edwards2392425200686
Effingham489279883701541
Fayette8872015876402558
Ford501110110172
Franklin10931614096402582
Fulton1576531900993503978
Gallatin2575421210704
Greene8432410296901965
Grundy33252702075702
Hamilton689131149401362027
Hancock85441171610902720
Hardin42558874601363
Henderson251114453260799
Henry498204843001032
Iroquois3837466330889
Jackson11553624407903710
Jasper6592910155001753
Jefferson14905719069703550
Jersey538146713301256
JoDaviess1090471690714423340
Johnson6662015625402302
Kane33003005365
Kankakee31841991761599
Kendall165187832293
Knox928181119661622293
Lake3090100310
LaSalle74315749311621700
Lawrence44236443901128
Lee4001051933501012
Livingston21963871357682
Logan3419385250760
Macon4749238160737
Macoupin1014261703551622960
Madison9011277924801796
Marion968271627681432833
Marshall33513603300981
Mason4128434340888
Massac3349456140813
McDonough58319844441051595
McHenry56212751562915
McLean5291254318631165
Menard38814371290802
Mercer5203885249871546
Monroe38413101923941533
Montgomery733198002901581
Morgan581127473101371
Moultrie3616227100604
Ogle62619737301701582
Peoria839178603901755
Perry871241351612782585
Piatt182111960308
Pike213583205616804442
Pope8621614405102369
Pulaski2316281130531
Putnam25253432549674
Randolph110476227513203587
Richland42976941801148
Rock Island7161879147871659
Saline5701794541991672
Sangamon903145605001527
Schuyler10004315068102630
Scott2556329110601
Shelby832261131441202153
St. Clair679147181701428
Stark1212176100309
Stephenson4617602201621252
Tazewell619164832501143
Union8703314066302372
Vermilion88694884001423
Wabash1831199140397
Warren2715478310785
Washington5281510193201594
Wayne8522514855602418
White49287755001325
Whiteside48866352801157
Will801727621501155
Williamson11742518545603109
Winnebago46273701392944
Woodford570305423701179
Total6109616608095739004096151709

