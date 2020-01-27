Preliminary numbers released for deer harvest

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Hunters harvested a preliminary total of 153,048 deer during all 2019 – 20 archery and firearm seasons which ended Sunday, January 19. The total preliminary deer harvest for all seasons compares with a total harvest for all seasons of 151,709 deer in 2018 – 19.
During the 2019 – 20 deer seasons, hunters took 45% does and 55% males.
- Archery: Archery deer hunters in Illinois took a preliminary total of 67,696 deer during the season October 1, 2019 – January 19, 2020. It compares with the harvest of 61,096 deer during the 2018 – 19 archery season.
- Youth: Youth deer hunters harvested a preliminary total of 3,775 deer during the three-day Illinois Youth Deer Season October 12 – 14, 2019, compared to 1,660 in 2018.
- Traditional Firearm Season: Hunters took a preliminary total of 75,349 deer during the Illinois Firearm Deer Season November 22 – 24, 2019 and December 5 – 8, 2019, compared with 80,957 deer taken during the 2018 firearm season.
- Muzzleloader: Hunters using muzzleloading rifles harvested a preliminary total of 3,061 deer during the Muzzleloader-Only Deer Season December 13 – 15, 2019, compared with harvest of 3,900 in the 2018 muzzleloader season.
- Late-Winter Seasons: The 2019 – 20 Late-Winter Antlerless-Only and Special CWD deer seasons concluded January 19, 2020, with a combined preliminary harvest total for both seasons of 3,167 deer, compared with a harvest of 4,096 deer taken during those seasons in 2018 – 19. Season dates for the seven-day Late-Winter and CWD seasons were December 26 – 30, 2019, and January 17 – 19, 2020.
There were 15 northern Illinois counties open to the Special CWD Season, which is used to assist in slowing the spread of chronic wasting disease in the state’s deer herd.
There were 20 counties open for the Late-Winter Antlerless Season in 2019 – 20. Counties at or below individual deer population goals for two consecutive years may be removed from the Late-Winter season.
The tables below provide a county-by-county summary of preliminary deer harvest results for 2019 – 20, and final 2018 – 19 harvest results for comparison.
|2019-2020 Preliminary Deer Harvest
|County
|Archery
|Youth
|Firearm
|Muzzle-loader
|LW-CWD
|Total
|Adams
|1491
|126
|2174
|80
|0
|3871
|Alexander
|232
|24
|443
|24
|0
|723
|Bond
|420
|26
|708
|13
|0
|1167
|Boone
|145
|4
|146
|2
|21
|318
|Brown
|877
|62
|970
|39
|171
|2119
|Bureau
|719
|30
|962
|44
|0
|1755
|Calhoun
|891
|56
|848
|42
|0
|1837
|Carroll
|598
|16
|640
|20
|75
|1349
|Cass
|666
|25
|597
|28
|0
|1316
|Champaign
|393
|17
|206
|19
|0
|635
|Christian
|546
|29
|563
|27
|0
|1165
|Clark
|845
|37
|1036
|59
|0
|1977
|Clay
|652
|61
|1095
|29
|90
|1927
|Clinton
|564
|33
|630
|22
|0
|1249
|Coles
|768
|20
|620
|22
|0
|1430
|Cook
|145
|0
|0
|0
|0
|145
|Crawford
|904
|48
|885
|29
|133
|1999
|Cumberland
|583
|42
|770
|31
|0
|1426
|DeKalb
|179
|3
|114
|8
|23
|327
|DeWitt
|525
|21
|333
|24
|0
|903
|Douglas
|180
|9
|136
|9
|0
|334
|DuPage
|42
|0
|0
|0
|0
|42
|Edgar
|489
|20
|530
|28
|0
|1067
|Edwards
|308
|22
|365
|19
|0
|714
|Effingham
|619
|75
|888
|28
|75
|1685
|Fayette
|1081
|58
|1513
|52
|0
|2704
|Ford
|59
|5
|106
|5
|0
|175
|Franklin
|1239
|42
|1345
|65
|0
|2691
|Fulton
|1747
|100
|1899
|69
|209
|4024
|Gallatin
|314
|10
|399
|14
|0
|737
|Greene
|913
|66
|1042
|51
|0
|2072
|Grundy
|356
|9
|287
|11
|39
|702
|Hamilton
|875
|63
|1041
|40
|147
|2166
|Hancock
|902
|71
|1654
|81
|0
|2708
|Hardin
|492
|20
|857
|44
|0
|1413
|Henderson
|312
|23
|406
|17
|48
|806
|Henry
|537
|27
|407
|21
|0
|992
|Iroquois
|427
|25
|493
|28
|0
|973
|Jackson
|1266
|93
|2099
|74
|0
|3532
|Jasper
|733
|58
|1028
|37
|0
|1856
|Jefferson
|1716
|102
|1888
|99
|0
|3805
|Jersey
|638
|41
|627
|21
|0
|1327
|JoDaviess
|1128
|62
|1464
|37
|316
|3007
|Johnson
|784
|54
|1382
|44
|0
|2264
|Kane
|327
|1
|20
|2
|6
|356
|Kankakee
|305
|10
|216
|11
|34
|576
|Kendall
|196
|5
|82
|6
|18
|307
|Knox
|1006
|38
|1084
|45
|85
|2258
|Lake
|291
|0
|5
|–
|0
|296
|LaSalle
|719
|25
|683
|25
|114
|1566
|Lawrence
|558
|27
|576
|30
|0
|1191
|Lee
|436
|25
|448
|21
|39
|969
|Livingston
|236
|12
|380
|5
|37
|670
|Logan
|447
|31
|359
|19
|0
|856
|Macon
|495
|23
|221
|30
|0
|769
|Macoupin
|1236
|80
|1557
|53
|113
|3039
|Madison
|987
|47
|632
|26
|36
|1728
|Marion
|1186
|76
|1467
|41
|173
|2943
|Marshall
|393
|25
|571
|19
|0
|1008
|Mason
|497
|26
|355
|15
|0
|893
|Massac
|401
|14
|434
|16
|0
|865
|McDonough
|577
|43
|713
|39
|56
|1428
|McHenry
|584
|2
|243
|5
|42
|876
|McLean
|539
|23
|522
|28
|0
|1112
|Menard
|442
|23
|359
|20
|0
|844
|Mercer
|538
|43
|788
|26
|70
|1465
|Monroe
|473
|45
|948
|20
|58
|1544
|Montgomery
|841
|49
|799
|22
|0
|1711
|Morgan
|678
|30
|632
|20
|0
|1360
|Moultrie
|400
|17
|236
|8
|0
|661
|Ogle
|637
|27
|612
|18
|119
|1413
|Peoria
|968
|37
|848
|28
|0
|1881
|Perry
|1005
|67
|1318
|58
|291
|2739
|Piatt
|260
|9
|116
|9
|0
|394
|Pike
|2152
|174
|1925
|136
|0
|4387
|Pope
|938
|35
|1430
|67
|0
|2470
|Pulaski
|299
|22
|279
|10
|0
|610
|Putnam
|297
|9
|337
|12
|50
|705
|Randolph
|1288
|172
|2253
|73
|0
|3786
|Richland
|536
|28
|685
|24
|0
|1273
|Rock Island
|682
|29
|602
|22
|41
|1376
|Saline
|655
|49
|878
|38
|130
|1750
|Sangamon
|935
|29
|524
|27
|0
|1515
|Schuyler
|1075
|72
|1310
|55
|0
|2512
|Scott
|298
|16
|317
|13
|0
|644
|Shelby
|1004
|53
|1115
|45
|82
|2299
|St. Clair
|746
|39
|635
|17
|0
|1437
|Stark
|144
|8
|147
|10
|0
|309
|Stephenson
|531
|17
|597
|12
|109
|1266
|Tazewell
|677
|28
|494
|18
|0
|1217
|Union
|943
|54
|1272
|51
|0
|2320
|Vermilion
|943
|21
|509
|37
|0
|1510
|Wabash
|225
|9
|147
|8
|0
|389
|Warren
|281
|10
|464
|13
|0
|768
|Washington
|623
|43
|908
|32
|0
|1606
|Wayne
|1092
|61
|1415
|50
|0
|2618
|White
|575
|37
|756
|50
|0
|1418
|Whiteside
|493
|28
|559
|13
|0
|1093
|Will
|732
|14
|247
|14
|50
|1057
|Williamson
|1399
|36
|1857
|60
|0
|3352
|Winnebago
|480
|8
|264
|11
|67
|830
|Woodford
|695
|59
|603
|22
|0
|1379
|Total
|67696
|3775
|75349
|3061
|3167
|153048
|2018-2019 Final Deer Harvest
|County
|Archery
|Youth
|Firearm
|Muzzle
loader
|LW-CWD
|Total
|Adams
|1398
|78
|2339
|132
|0
|3947
|Alexander
|193
|6
|505
|25
|0
|729
|Bond
|397
|10
|733
|20
|0
|1160
|Boone
|125
|3
|140
|2
|27
|297
|Brown
|938
|30
|1070
|76
|210
|2324
|Bureau
|689
|23
|1082
|70
|0
|1864
|Calhoun
|776
|21
|853
|60
|0
|1710
|Carroll
|546
|13
|684
|25
|107
|1375
|Cass
|643
|11
|693
|48
|0
|1395
|Champaign
|375
|6
|209
|11
|0
|601
|Christian
|529
|9
|610
|26
|0
|1174
|Clark
|875
|20
|1187
|62
|0
|2144
|Clay
|562
|22
|1219
|28
|119
|1950
|Clinton
|473
|9
|745
|22
|0
|1249
|Coles
|681
|9
|658
|28
|0
|1376
|Cook
|143
|0
|0
|0
|0
|143
|Crawford
|894
|15
|1106
|23
|117
|2155
|Cumberland
|482
|19
|778
|29
|0
|1308
|DeKalb
|160
|0
|120
|5
|21
|306
|DeWitt
|547
|4
|376
|41
|0
|968
|Douglas
|187
|1
|153
|3
|0
|344
|DuPage
|29
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Edgar
|452
|6
|565
|34
|0
|1057
|Edwards
|239
|2
|425
|20
|0
|686
|Effingham
|489
|27
|988
|37
|0
|1541
|Fayette
|887
|20
|1587
|64
|0
|2558
|Ford
|50
|1
|110
|11
|0
|172
|Franklin
|1093
|16
|1409
|64
|0
|2582
|Fulton
|1576
|53
|1900
|99
|350
|3978
|Gallatin
|257
|5
|421
|21
|0
|704
|Greene
|843
|24
|1029
|69
|0
|1965
|Grundy
|332
|5
|270
|20
|75
|702
|Hamilton
|689
|13
|1149
|40
|136
|2027
|Hancock
|854
|41
|1716
|109
|0
|2720
|Hardin
|425
|5
|887
|46
|0
|1363
|Henderson
|251
|11
|445
|32
|60
|799
|Henry
|498
|20
|484
|30
|0
|1032
|Iroquois
|383
|7
|466
|33
|0
|889
|Jackson
|1155
|36
|2440
|79
|0
|3710
|Jasper
|659
|29
|1015
|50
|0
|1753
|Jefferson
|1490
|57
|1906
|97
|0
|3550
|Jersey
|538
|14
|671
|33
|0
|1256
|JoDaviess
|1090
|47
|1690
|71
|442
|3340
|Johnson
|666
|20
|1562
|54
|0
|2302
|Kane
|330
|0
|30
|0
|5
|365
|Kankakee
|318
|4
|199
|17
|61
|599
|Kendall
|165
|1
|87
|8
|32
|293
|Knox
|928
|18
|1119
|66
|162
|2293
|Lake
|309
|0
|1
|0
|0
|310
|LaSalle
|743
|15
|749
|31
|162
|1700
|Lawrence
|442
|3
|644
|39
|0
|1128
|Lee
|400
|10
|519
|33
|50
|1012
|Livingston
|219
|6
|387
|13
|57
|682
|Logan
|341
|9
|385
|25
|0
|760
|Macon
|474
|9
|238
|16
|0
|737
|Macoupin
|1014
|26
|1703
|55
|162
|2960
|Madison
|901
|12
|779
|24
|80
|1796
|Marion
|968
|27
|1627
|68
|143
|2833
|Marshall
|335
|13
|603
|30
|0
|981
|Mason
|412
|8
|434
|34
|0
|888
|Massac
|334
|9
|456
|14
|0
|813
|McDonough
|583
|19
|844
|44
|105
|1595
|McHenry
|562
|1
|275
|15
|62
|915
|McLean
|529
|12
|543
|18
|63
|1165
|Menard
|388
|14
|371
|29
|0
|802
|Mercer
|520
|38
|852
|49
|87
|1546
|Monroe
|384
|13
|1019
|23
|94
|1533
|Montgomery
|733
|19
|800
|29
|0
|1581
|Morgan
|581
|12
|747
|31
|0
|1371
|Moultrie
|361
|6
|227
|10
|0
|604
|Ogle
|626
|19
|737
|30
|170
|1582
|Peoria
|839
|17
|860
|39
|0
|1755
|Perry
|871
|24
|1351
|61
|278
|2585
|Piatt
|182
|1
|119
|6
|0
|308
|Pike
|2135
|83
|2056
|168
|0
|4442
|Pope
|862
|16
|1440
|51
|0
|2369
|Pulaski
|231
|6
|281
|13
|0
|531
|Putnam
|252
|5
|343
|25
|49
|674
|Randolph
|1104
|76
|2275
|132
|0
|3587
|Richland
|429
|7
|694
|18
|0
|1148
|Rock Island
|716
|18
|791
|47
|87
|1659
|Saline
|570
|17
|945
|41
|99
|1672
|Sangamon
|903
|14
|560
|50
|0
|1527
|Schuyler
|1000
|43
|1506
|81
|0
|2630
|Scott
|255
|6
|329
|11
|0
|601
|Shelby
|832
|26
|1131
|44
|120
|2153
|St. Clair
|679
|14
|718
|17
|0
|1428
|Stark
|121
|2
|176
|10
|0
|309
|Stephenson
|461
|7
|602
|20
|162
|1252
|Tazewell
|619
|16
|483
|25
|0
|1143
|Union
|870
|33
|1406
|63
|0
|2372
|Vermilion
|886
|9
|488
|40
|0
|1423
|Wabash
|183
|1
|199
|14
|0
|397
|Warren
|271
|5
|478
|31
|0
|785
|Washington
|528
|15
|1019
|32
|0
|1594
|Wayne
|852
|25
|1485
|56
|0
|2418
|White
|492
|8
|775
|50
|0
|1325
|Whiteside
|488
|6
|635
|28
|0
|1157
|Will
|801
|7
|276
|21
|50
|1155
|Williamson
|1174
|25
|1854
|56
|0
|3109
|Winnebago
|462
|7
|370
|13
|92
|944
|Woodford
|570
|30
|542
|37
|0
|1179
|Total
|61096
|1660
|80957
|3900
|4096
|151709