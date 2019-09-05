Predator indicted for failing to register

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A Tennessee man, who moved to Danville, was indicted Wednesday on federal charges of failing to register as a sex offender. 23-year old Shay Christopher Greene was arrested August 14.

Authorities say Greene was released from prison in Tennessee in March after serving time for a conviction of sexual exploitation of a minor involving production of child pornography. In May, Greene moved to Danville and failed to register or update his registration as required under the Sex Offender and Registration and Notification Act.

Officials say Greene lived in various locations including a homeless shelter and a home on Kist Avenue. Greene also reportedly used aliases including “Christopher Wolfe.”

Greene will be scheduled to be arraigned in Urbana’s federal court. If convicted, he faces up to 10-years in prison and a $250,000 fine. He’s currently in the custody of US Marshals.