‘Predator Hunters’ page exposes sexual predators online

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA)– A Facebook page is looking to expose sex predators in Central Illinois.

“STC Predator Hunters” conducts online stings, where volunteer decoy accounts pose as underage girls to catch people trying to meet up with them. The creator, Preston Beals, said it’s important to have Watchdogs on the internet to make sure kids are safe.

“With how popular the ‘Save The Children’ movement is now, people should be allowed to know. And people also shouldn’t be allowed to be out there, messaging children and doing whatever they’re doing,” he said.

STC Predators reports extreme cases to the police. Anyone who is a victim of sexual assault or a witness to strange behavior is also being encouraged to report to their local police.