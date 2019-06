CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The man accused of stabbing and killing Holly Cassano appeared in court for a pre-trial hearing.

Michael Henslick was arrested in 2018; nine years after Cassano was stabbed 60-times and sexually assaulted in her Mahomet home.

Police say when they arrested Henslick, he admitted to the crime, but later pleaded not guilty in October 2018.

His pre-trial was continued to July 23.