Prairie Farm to host Winter Nights light displays

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Prairie Farm officials are inviting people to come and enjoy Winter Nights this Friday at 5 p.m.

Winter Nights are festive light displays at the farm.

According to officials, this Friday is the opening night. Anyone who attends will have a chance to meet Santa, listen to carolers and enjoy some hot chocolate.

Officials said after the opening night, people can enjoy Winter Nights every Thursday through Sunday from 5 to 9 p.m. until January 2.

The events are located at 2202 West Kirby Avenue.

Anyone who wants more information can click here.