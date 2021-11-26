Prairie Farm to host Winter Nights light displays

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Prairie Farm officials are inviting people to come and enjoy Winter Nights this Friday at 5 p.m.
Winter Nights are festive light displays at the farm.
According to officials, this Friday is the opening night. Anyone who attends will have a chance to meet Santa, listen to carolers and enjoy some hot chocolate.
Officials said after the opening night, people can enjoy Winter Nights every Thursday through Sunday from 5 to 9 p.m. until January 2.
The events are located at 2202 West Kirby Avenue.
