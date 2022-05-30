SIBLEY, Ill. (WCIA) — People in Sibley will find themselves without power late Tuesday evening and early Wednesday morning due to planned maintenance work on power lines.

Ameren crews will be working on the electrical connection of replacement power line poles in the area of 216 North Franklin Street. The power in this area will be disconnected at 11 p.m. on Tuesday and will remain disconnected through the night and into the morning.

People in the affected area can expect the power to be on again at 7 a.m. on Wednesday.