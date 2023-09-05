CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — One of Champaign’s bars celebrated a milestone with the community on Saturday.

Saturday was the fifth anniversary of Pour Bros. Craft Taproom being established in Champaign. Owners and employees gathered with people to commemorate the event.

Champaign’s location is the second of three Pour Bros. in Illinois. The first opened in Peoria in 2016 and the third opened in the Quad Cities in 2022.

Co-owner Jason Fowler said he is grateful that the City of Champaign welcomed his business with open arms. He hopes to continue giving customers quality service, tasty drinks and more memories.

“We are beyond grateful to the community, to the leaders, to the people who are continuing to support us,” Fowler said. “Five years, let’s not lie, it hasn’t been all easy and having gone through the two-and-a-half years of COVID and the continued support. Being able to thrive through that, we are blessed to be a part of this community and look forward to continue giving throughout the years to come.”

Part of that giving will be a new Pour Bros. that is opening in Bloomington. The opening is set for later this month.