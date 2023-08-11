RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Potholes in Rantoul are getting out of hand and community members want something done about it.

A Facebook post shows frustrations from people living near Eastview Drive. Others said this has been an ongoing issue and it’s especially frustrating for people heading to work.

Duo’s Restaurant owner Kristen Fashola said she has no choice but to pass by them to open the doors of her business on Garrard Street, and it’s costing her.

“Just once, I’ve gotten a flat tire,” Fashola said. “But I’m sure the wear and tear, I’m sure it’s not good.”

Cashier Madison Wallace shared a similar experience that left her frustrated.

“A couple of months ago, I was driving on this road and I actually hit a pothole,” Wallace said. “It actually made a hole in my tire and I had to get it repaired. That’s not the first time it’s happened.”

Wallace said having to fix her car affected her financially and her ability to take care of her child.

“A lot of people don’t have those funds,” Wallace said. “A lot of people like me are single moms. So, it’s even harder when those transportations are your liability.”

Rantoul native Delann Williams said she sees the problem in many areas while riding her bike.

“I’ve seen people running down 136, over the speed limit, driving through bad streets and there are kids trying to walk,” Williams said. “I don’t have a child in school here, but it would concern me.”

Many neighbors said Rantoul village officials have to start repaving now before it gets any worse.

“They need to give us a plan and tell us how they’re going to remediate this,” Williams said. “Because even though my street is not terrible, I’ve seen ones that are incredibly bad.”

WCIA has reached out to village officials to see if they were aware of the pothole issues or if they have plans in motion to fix them. So far, no one has responded.