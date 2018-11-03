Pothole damages more than a dozen cars in one day

TILTON, Ill. (WCIA) -- A pothole in Tilton blew tires and deployed people's airbags.

Rain and heavy traffic caused it to form. It happened on Georgetown Road right in front of Family Dollar, causing chaos for drivers. Many didn't see the pothole and drove right over it.

There are at least 20 people who reported damage to their cars. The road construction company is putting up the money for repairs. Cross Construction has been doing infrastructure repairs on Georgetown Road since July.

The company's C.E.O. And says since it's a state operated road, IDOT limits what they can do to temporarily cover up manholes, which is where the pothole formed.

Taylor True blew a tire when she drove over it. She says, "It was just like a big boom and I thought my front end came off. I just pulled over. It was just one after another, every other car was hitting it and losing a tire."

She says the damage repair estimate came out to about $350. The pothole has been covered up. Cross Construction's C.E.O. says their insurance will be paying for the damages.