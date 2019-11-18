Postal carrier honored for helping fight fire

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A postal carrier is getting a special honor Monday night for going above and beyond the duties in his job description.

While on duty in Champaign, Matt King noticed a nearby porch was on fire. He acted quickly, grabbing a bucket and starting what he called a “bucket brigade,” throwing water on the fire until the Champaign Fire Department could arrive.

The people inside the home were able to get out safely because of his quick thinking.

He told us many postal carriers would do the exact same thing he did. He said they are in the line of public service, and they make it a priority to help people in the neighborhoods they serve.

He will receive a special pin from the Champaign Fire Department.