Possible hotel

MATTOON, Ill (WCIA)-- A new hotel is the topic of conversation for one Coles County city tonight as the council will vote on a redevelopment agreement.

The Hilton Garden Inn would be in Mattoon right off the highway near Lerna.

The 102 room hotel would have an indoor pool, conference space to fit more than 500 people and a restaurant that will serve all three meals a day.

City officials say the more businesses that are out there, the more people it will bring to Mattoon.

"As more businesses are generated out there it brings more people to town. Hopefully, we will have another franchised restaurant go out there because people will be working," Kyle Gill says.

Developers want to start construction this fall.

