LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and the health department is selling pink light bulbs for $4.

Everyone is encouraged to light their porches and/or windows pink during the month of October to serve as a reminder for all women to get breast exams and mammograms as recommended.

All proceeds go towards the Livingston County Cancer Fund – helping Livingston County residents battling cancer.

Livingston County Health Department

310 E Torrance

Pontiac, Il