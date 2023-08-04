CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A popular place in Champaign for people to buy farm-made cheese is up for sale.

The owners of Prairie Fruits Farm and Creamery off Lincoln Avenue have been offering a taste of farm life for the past 20 years. But now they want to take on different projects and are selling the farm.

They’re looking for a buyer who will keep the farm business as usual. Co-owner Wes Jarrell said the business side of their operation is going so well that it’s the perfect time to sell the property.

Jarrell said he’s getting older and he wants to focus on other work that isn’t so demanding.

“A big part of what we’d like to do is reconnect with our families,” Jarrell said. “It’s been challenging because of some of the intensity of what we’ve been doing, and if we can reconnect with our families on the west coast and the east coast, that’s going to be an important next step.”

Jarrell also plans to work on pastures for his goats. He bought a neighboring farm and said he might grow alfalfa as well.

In the meantime, visitors can still visit Prairie Fruits on weekends from 11 to 5 and pick up some award-winning cheese. Jarrell said they recently won three medals at a cheese competition in Iowa.