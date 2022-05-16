CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign is putting together a pop-up park in the area of Hedge Park.

City leaders want the community to come together to have a park raising, which is expected to happen sometime in the next few weeks. The city is using extra funds and volunteers to help, hoping to bring the community together in a more productive way.

“I’d like to make our community more contiguous to share with the south side and the north side,” said Creel Belovéd of the Garden Hills Neighborhood Association. “So if we can have events in both, I’m hoping that will get a larger joined community.”

They need volunteers to help putting the park together and cleaning it up. There will be a clean up event on Tuesday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Hedge Park.