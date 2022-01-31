‘Poorly designed and becoming obsolete’: Sheriff calls for action to improve jail conditions

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA)– The Christian County Sheriff took to Facebook to say something needs to be done about the conditions at the jail.

Sheriff Bruce Kettelkamp called the 45-year-old facility in Taylorville poorly designed and out of date. He said he’s known this since he stepped into the office in 2010, according to a news release posted to Facebook.

Sheriff Kettelkamp said the county voted down paying for a new jail last year, adding “I cannot simply let that be the end of the discussion.”

The sheriff has formed a committee to recommend the county’s options going forward.

The full news release was posted on Facebook in two photos, as pictured above.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story