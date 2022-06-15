CHAMPAIGN, IL (WCIA) — People are looking for different ways to cool off. CBS News is reporting a national lifeguard shortage, but it doesn’t seem to be affecting at least one pool in Champaign.

The American Lifeguard Association said the shortage could affect between one-third to nearly half of all 300,000 public pools in the U.S., but that’s not the case in Champaign.

Brittany Fairfield is the Aquatics and Fitness Manager at Sholem Aqquatic Center. She said it closed in 2020 then reset last year, retaining eight lifeguards.

“Our rotation is 20 lifeguards and we have enough guards to staff the entire facility,” Fairfield said. “We are one of the very few facilities not experiencing a shortage.”

To get back on track, the facility trained new lifeguards, encouraged staff bonding and learned how to work together. The facility was able to retain about 50 percent of its staff last year.

As far as the heat waves torching central Illinois, it boils down to one thing: survival. Lifeguards at Sholem Aquatic Center also asked to get in the water every 20 minutes and rotate every 20 minutes.

For more information, visit https://champaignparks.com/facility/sholem-aquatic-center/.