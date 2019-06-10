Politician does more than daily good deeds

MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — A politician is standing by his word to not take a salary, pension or healthcare benefit. Instead, he’s giving the money away and people in the community are reaping the benefits.

Representative Dan Caulkins (R-101st) gave $2,000 to help those with disabilities. The money will be used to build a walk-way at Lake of the Woods.

He says he started a company about 25-years ago to care for developmentally disabled adults, so this project is close to his heart.

The money is being used to build a handicapped-accessible walk-way which will be about one-third a mile long. It will help those in wheelchairs get to the boating dock and shelter picnic area.

The dock will have transfer stations and a fully accessible floating dock so people who have difficulty walking can kayak and fish. Caulkins says the money he’s donating is meant to help as many as he can.

So far, he’s given out about $14,000. After he left Lake of the Woods, he headed to Farmer City where he donated $1,400 to a library for its summer youth reading program.

Caulkins will continue to give away his salary to the community. A committee decides where the money goes.

For more information, click here.