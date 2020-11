CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Charleston Police Department is urging people to be on the lookout for fake cash.

A Facebook post says counterfeit $20 bills have been discovered in circulation, and they may or may not have the same serial number. However, they do have the word ‘replica’ printed on several locations on the bill.

“Please be diligent when taking cash payments and look for clues such as these before accepting said cash payment.”