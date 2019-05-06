Local News

Police warning about car break-ins

Posted: May 06, 2019 07:23 AM CDT

Updated: May 06, 2019 07:23 AM CDT

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) -- Police say they're seeing an uptick in car burglaries across the city.

They say this is happening to unlocked cars. The past few nights, a few cars have even been stolen because the keys were left inside. Police ask anyone with video or information about these break-ins to contact them. They also urge people to lock their doors.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected