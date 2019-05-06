Police warning about car break-ins
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) -- Police say they're seeing an uptick in car burglaries across the city.
They say this is happening to unlocked cars. The past few nights, a few cars have even been stolen because the keys were left inside. Police ask anyone with video or information about these break-ins to contact them. They also urge people to lock their doors.
