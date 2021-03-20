Police warn of uptick in catalytic converter thefts

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Charleston Police Department warned the community there has been an uptick in the number of catalytic converter thefts recently.

In a news release, the department urged people to take the following steps to prevent thefts:

Park in well-lit areas

Park close to the building entrances or the nearest road in public parking lots.

Keep your car parked inside your personal garage with the door shut

Add video surveillance to the area where you regularly park your car

Install a catalytic converter-specific security device, or have it welded to the car frame. You can also engrave your car’s VIN number to the catalytic converter.

Adjust the security system on your car, if already installed, to activate from vibrations, such as those produced by a saw.

The catalytic converter is located near the engine’s exhaust manifold on most cars and can be easily seen from underneath a car.

If you notice your catalytic converter has been stolen, call police and offer as many details as possible. You should also call local scrap metal yards to alert them of the theft so they can look out for the parts as well.