Police warn drivers against burnouts

TILTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Over the past few years Tilton Public Works has invested into the village’s recreational areas. After some recent damage, police are reminding people to care of those areas.

Officers reported seeing what was left over from burnouts in the Herschel Lake parking lot. The Village posted on their Facebook page to warn people they will give out tickets if they get caught. But Trustee Ryan Washkowiak says he hopes it does not come to that.

“We’re not a town where we want to crack down and right citations, but we also want people to know there are laws in place and we like to keep things nice,” says Washkowiak. “I take pride in the work that we do here and I like to make sure we have nice things for our people.”

Herschel Lake is just one of the properties run by the Village and Public Works Department. They say the same rules apply to their community center and downtown park.