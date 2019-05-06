Police want grant approval for cameras

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) -- The Urbana City Council is being asked Monday night to approve a grant to help pay for the police department's cameras. Those include new squad car cameras, body worn cameras, and interview room cameras.

The department applied for a reimbursement grant to help pay for the nearly $210,000 project. The grant will pay for $125,000 of it.

All cameras should be installed and working by next month.

