Local News

Police want grant approval for cameras

Posted: May 06, 2019 03:07 PM CDT

Updated: May 06, 2019 03:07 PM CDT

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) -- The Urbana City Council is being asked Monday night to approve a grant to help pay for the police department's cameras. Those include new squad car cameras, body worn cameras, and interview room cameras.

The department applied for a reimbursement grant to help pay for the nearly $210,000 project. The grant will pay for $125,000 of it. 

All cameras should be installed and working by next month.
 

