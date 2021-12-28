Police: two domestic disputes lead to arrests

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign police said a man and woman were arrested Monday after two domestic disputes, including one where the man claimed the woman stabbed him.



Police Lt. Ben Newell said on Sunday night, the two suspects allegedly had a dispute in the area of Bradley Avenue and Market Street. The man later recounted his actions to police, saying he had been stabbed by the woman, then he walked south to the C-U at Home shelter on East Washington Street. From there, the man went to the hospital in an ambulance. Newell said his wound was not life-threatening.

Newell said on Monday, the same couple showed up at the Champaign Police Department headquarters on University Avenue. Newell said the couple allegedly had another dispute outside the building. He said the woman had a cut to her hand.



Newell said police arrested both people related to the Sunday and Monday incidents. Further details, including the suspects’ names, were not available.