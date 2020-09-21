Police ticket person for illegally dumping furniture

LEROY, Ill. (WCIA) — The LeRoy Police Department has identified the person responsible for littering and issued them a citation.

A Facebook post by the city’s police department says someone left trash outside of a dumpster.

“The sign says “no dumping on the ground”, not “dump on the ground right next to the sign”. If the dumpster is full , you have to return at a later time.”

Within about 30 minutes of publishing the information, LeRoy Police announced the person who did this contacted them and has taken responsibility. A citation has been issued.