PANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Pana Police said its officers arrested a teenager on Wednesday shortly after they discovered a threatening social media post.

Police officials said the department was informed just before 7 a.m. of a Snapchat post that they interpreted as a threat against schools. After a short investigation, officers arrested a 16-year-old student of Pana High School 30 minutes after discovering the Snapchat post.

The teen was charged with a Class 4 felony of disorderly conduct. They were processed by the authorities and taken to the Christian County Courthouse for a juvenile detention hearing.

The case remains under investigation by the Christian County State’s Attorney and Pana Police Department.