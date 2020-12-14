Police still seeking tips in homicide investigation

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — For the Crime of the Week, Champaign County Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help with a homicide investigation.

On Nov. 26, 2020, Champaign Police responded just after 1 a.m. to the 2500 block of Leeper Court for a reported shooting, a press release says.

Once they arrived at the scene, officers found a 31-year-old man lying in the street. Police say he had several gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say the man was outside at a gathering when one or more suspects approached and fired a gun several times — fatally wounding him.

Police are asking anyone with surveillance cameras in the neighborhood to review their footage for any suspicious people or cars seen around the time it happened.

If you have any information regarding this crime you can contact Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS, 373tips.com, or via the P3 Tips mobile app.

Tipsters are always 100% completely anonymous when contacting Crime Stoppers. All tips submitted to Crime Stoppers are electronically stripped of any personally identifying information and processed by a third-party answering service.

Cash rewards of up to $1,000 are paid on tips received through Crime Stoppers for information leading to an arrest. Tipsters will never be asked their name and are given a secret code number to use when checking on a possible reward.