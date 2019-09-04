Police seize “drug house”

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — Police took control of the first “drug house” in more than 20 years. Some of what they found could end up helping the community.

Neighbors reported the home to police because they saw a lot of people coming in and out at odd hours. The owner of the house, Daniel Tipsword, was arrested. Police found drugs, and thousands of dollars, inside.

Daniel Tipsworth’s booking photo

Police said it sends a message: ‘We take drug crimes seriously.’ The money they found, plus money from the sale of the house, will go back to helping the department fight more crime in the future, including combating meth.

The home at 717 North 4th Street doesn’t look like much from the outside, but it’s the first drug house the Mattoon Police Department has seized in more than 20 years.

Home at 717 N 4th St in Mattoon, IL

“It’s very unusual for the police to seize a residence, someone’s residence. It’s not uncommon to seize cash or cards, but very rarely, if ever, a house,” said Mattoon Police Chief Jason Taylor. The investigation started when police got calls from neighbors who reported seeing cars at the house around the clock. Police decided to check it out, but before they could go inside, they needed a warrant.

“We made a few traffic stops of people leaving the area and found meth.”

That was enough to get a warrant to search the home on February 22nd. What they found, confirmed their suspicion.

“The guys rammed the door and they found the homeowner flushing meth down the toilet.”

All that was left of that meth was about 3 ounces, but enough to make the possession a class x felony. They also discovered something huge in the closet.

“There was a shoebox in there that was filled with cash, and when we counted it all out, it was $40,000.”

Police arrested Daniel Tipsword and Bruce Mcginness. Mcginness pleaded guilty to possession of meth. Tipsword’s trial is pending. They say seizing the house is about more than just stopping the drug sales. It’s to let people know that the buck stops with them.

Bruce Mcginness’ booking photo

“You’re playing with fire. If you’re in the game, eventually you’re gonna get caught,” said Mattoon Deputy Chief Sam Gaines.

This has been a long process. Even though they searched the home in February, the house wasn’t awarded to them until July 11th. Now they’re just waiting to put the house up for bid. Tipsword had owned the home since around 2012. Police say he had been paying his mortgage with money from drug sales. His charges carry a possibility of six to 30 years behind bars.