Police seeks public’s information of felony theft

PLEASANT PLAINS, Ill. (WCIA) — Crime Stoppers and Pleasant Plains Police Department are looking for the public’s help in gathering more information about a felony theft from 308 Jefferson Street.

According to police, two suspects stole a Powermate, 3750-watt generator and Craftsman, 24-inch snowblower from the property, at around 5:05 a.m. on Jan. 11. Officers said the suspects entered the village from the west in a dark-colored SUV then parked behind the Grainery Bar & Grill prior to the theft.

Photos of the suspect’s vehicle can be viewed here.

Anyone with information about this theft can call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 217-788-8427, submit a tip online or use the P3 app on any mobile device. A tip that results in an arrest can have a cash reward up to $2,500.