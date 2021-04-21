Police seeking tips after cars, building damaged by shots fired

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help with a shots fired investigation.

A press release says it happened at 7:20 p.m. on Thursday, March 25 near Taylor Ave and Stanton Street in Springfield.

Detectives say three suspects got out of a black Chrysler 300 that was parked in the lot. They started

firing shots, police say, and several cars and buildings were struck by bullets.

Investigators say no one was hurt.

If you have information about this shooting incident or any other crime, Crime Stoppers is asking you to call them anonymously at 21-788-8427, or submit a tip on our website or use the P3 mobile.

All three ways are completely anonymous. Police add if an arrest is made based on your tip, you could receive a cash reward of up to $2500 dollars.

“Remember, Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name.”

For more information, cashfortips.us