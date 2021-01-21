Police seeking suspects who stole catalytic converters, burglarized storage units

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County Crime Stoppers are seeking info about ongoing thefts of catalytic converts and burglaries to storage units in Springfield and Sangamon County.

Police say the thefts and burglaries are happening during the overnight hours.

Investigators say they’ve received tips about these crimes but they need more information to solve them and apprehend the suspects.

If you have any information about these thefts, Crime Stoppers says you can call them anonymously at 217-788-8427, submit a tip on our website, Cashfortips.US or use the P3 app on any mobile device.

If an arrest is made based on your tip, you could receive a cash reward of up to $2500.