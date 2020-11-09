Police seeking leads in murder investigation

CHAMPAIGN Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help with investigating the fatal shooting of an Urbana man last month.

Police responded just after 2 a.m. on Oct. 8 to a shooting at William and Duncan streets in Champaign. Officers found a 29-year-old man who was lying in the middle of the street and was unresponsive.

He had been shot multiple times. First responders took him to an area hospital, but he died a short time later.

Coroner Duane Northrup later identified the shooting victim as Martin D. Morrow, of Urbana.

Crime Stoppers say detectives are actively investigating all leads and seeking any information about this murder. Police also ask that people in that neighborhood who have security cameras should review footage any for suspicious people and cars seen before or after the murder happened.

If you have any information regarding this homicide, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS, online at 373tips.com, or via the P3 Tips mobile app.

“Tipsters are always 100% completely anonymous when contacting Crime Stoppers. All tips submitted to Crime Stoppers are electronically stripped of any personally identifying information and processed by a third-party answering service – NOT law enforcement.”

Crime Stoppers may pay cash rewards of up to $1,000 for tips leading to an arrest. Tipsters will never be asked their name and are given a secret code number to use when checking on a possible reward.