Police seeking leads in investigation of The Upper Bout burglary

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help with investigating the burglary of a city business.

A press release says police responded around 8:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 18, to a reported burglary at the Upper Bout, 723 S. Neil St.

Police say a suspect was seen on security camera footage breaking the main entrance door to access the business. Once inside, the suspect damaged property and stole a piece of clothing, the release says.

Investigators say the business sustained around $1,500 in damages.

The release described the suspect as wearing black pants, white tennis shoes, a camouflage jacket with the hood up and a white mask.

If you have any information regarding this burglary, Crime Stoppers asks you to call them at 217-373-TIPS, or submit a tip online at 373tips.com, or via the P3 Tips mobile app.

Tipsters are always 100% completely anonymous when contacting Crime Stoppers. All tips submitted to Crime Stoppers are electronically stripped of any personally identifying information and processed by a third-party answering service — not law enforcement.

Cash rewards of up to $1,000 are paid on tips received through Crime Stoppers for information leading to an arrest. Tipsters will never be asked their name and are given a secret code number to use when checking on a possible reward