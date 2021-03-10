Police seeking leads after two shot at Springfield’s Eisenhower Pool

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help with solving a January shooting investigation.

Police say they responded at 3:17 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 10.

Investigators say an unknown suspect fired several shots at a red, four-door Nissan in the parking lot. Two female occupants inside the car were hurt.

Police say the unknown assailant is described as 5-feet-7-inches tall with a thin build and was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, a light-colored undershirt, and dark pants.

Additionally, they possibly got into a dark-colored Chrysler 300 on Cornell Avenue and fled the scene.

Sangamon County Crime Stoppers says a video of the shooting will be posted Thursday on its website.

If you have information about this shooting, Crime Stoppers asks you to call them anonymously at 217-788-8427, submit a tip on its website or use the P3 app on any mobile device.

If an arrest is made based on your tip, Crime Stoppers says you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,500.