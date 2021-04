TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Christian County Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help with a theft investigation.

Police say this man is suspected of a theft of over $600 at the Taylorville Walmart.

Officers say it happened around 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Anyone with information is asked to call 217-824-9100. Callers can remain anonymous and can become eligible for a cash reward.