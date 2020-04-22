Police seek tips in homicide

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Authorities hope someone can provide tips in a recent homicide. Tuesday, March 31, about 12:15 pm, in the 2200-block of East Spruce Street, police responded to the area and found Gary Green shot to death.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call police or Crime Stoppers. You can remain anonymous and may earn a cash reward up to $2,500. Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name.

Crime Stoppers of Sangamon & Menard Counties

(217) 788 – 8427

Cashffortips.US