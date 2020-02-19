Police seek leads in aggravated robbery/car theft

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are asking the public for tips regarding an aggravated robbery and vehicle theft. It happened about 12:15 am, Monday, at Walgreens, in the 2600-block of Stevenson Drive.

The suspect approached a victim at the Red Box implying he had a weapon and demanding money and the victim’s car keys before stealing the car. The vehicle was later recovered, but police need help identifying the suspect. He is described as male, black, heavy-set, about 6′.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call police or Crime Stoppers. You can remain anonymous and may earn a cash reward up to $2,500. Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name.

Crime Stoppers of Sangamon & Menard Counties

(217) 788 – 8427

Cashffortips.US