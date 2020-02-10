Police seek ID of TV thief

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are seeking the public’s help in a recent theft. It happened about 6:45 pm, Wednesday, January 15, at Sam’s Club, in the 900-block of West Marketview Drive, in Champaign.

The suspect put three TVs on a car and waited for the entry door to be unattended before fleeing with the stolen property. It was also determined he was involved in the theft of five TVs from the same business December 30, 2019.









The suspect is described as male, black, in his 50s. He was last seen wearing glasses, a black stocking cap, brown coat with gray hooded jacket underneath and white shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police who can arrange to speak privately with you. Authorities remind citizens information submitted to Crime Stoppers is completely anonymous.

Calls are routed to a third-party national call center which receives your information, completes a tips information form then passes it to the appropriate law enforcement agency. Caller ID tracking is not utilized by Crime Stoppers and conversations are not recorded.

Champaign County Crime Stoppers

(217) 373 – TIPS (8477)

P3 Tips mobile app

373tips.com