Police seek help locating missing senior

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Rantoul Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man.

David J. Franklin, 62, has been missing since August 19.

Police say that was the last date that he was seen, and he was last spotted in the area of 1200 block of E. Grove Avenue in Rantoul. They say Franklin was last seen wearing green jogging pants with blue shorts over top, as well as a royal blue hooded sweatshrt.

Franklin uses medication regularly. Police say he rides a blue mountain bike with a wooden and metal rack on the back of the bike.

Anyone having information on the whereabouts of DAVID FRANKLIN is encouraged to contact Rantoul Police Detectives at (217) 892-2103. Callers may also remain anonymous by contacting Champaign County Crimestoppers at (217) 373-TIPS or by utilizing the P3 Tips application on a cell phone.