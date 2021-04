PANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Pana Police Department is asking for the public’s help with a theft investigation.

It says investigators are trying to find and identify the driver of this car.

Detectives say that person is suspected of stealing a dealer registration plate from the Bob Ridings dealership in Pana.

It happened around 3:15 a.m. Wednesday.

If you have any information about this theft, police ask you to call them at 217-562-2141 or message the Pana Police Department on Facebook.