Police identify car involved in deadly liquor store shooting

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Police are on the lookout for a car they say was driven by a suspect in a homicide investigation.

Sgt. Christopher Copeland said in a press release the vehicle is apparently a Pontiac Grand Prix, dated between 2004-2008. It has dark, tinted windows with a stock spoiler.

Police said the driver shot and killed a 63-year-old man at JB North, 1301 N. Calhoun St. — adding that it’s unclear whether anyone else was inside the car.

Provided by Decatur Police.

Provided by Decatur Police.

WCIA reported Sunday that John Betscher was working the drive-thru at his liquor store Saturday when someone drove up and shot him several times. Medical personnel pronounced him dead at the scene.

Officers responded to the scene just before 6:40 p.m. Saturday.

Police believe the suspect drives a black-colored car, but it could also be dark blue or dark green. The front plant was missing and the rear plate was covered with something.

The police sergeant described the suspect as a man wearing a black hooded sweatshirt. The suspect had his hood up at the time and was wearing a surgical mask.

The car came in from the north side of the business, and then left northbound.

“The entire incident took place in less than a minute,” Copeland said.

A candle-lit vigil was held Sunday for people to pay their respects to Betscher.

Anyone with further information on this murder is asked to contact Detective Reed or Detective Kaylor at 217-424-2734, or Crime Stoppers at 217-423-TIPS.

Provided by Decatur Police.