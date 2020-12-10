Police: 8-year-old boy reported missing found safe

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Police say a 8-year-old boy who was reported missing around 12:30 p.m. Thursday has bee located.

“Thanks everyone for keeping a lookout,” police say.

ORIGINAL POST: DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department is on the lookout for an 8-year-old boy who was reported missing Thursday afternoon.

Police say Damoni Slater was last seen around 12:30 p.m. Thursday near West Riverview and Mc Clellan avenues.

A Facebook post says he was wearing a black Champion brand sweatshirt and light-colored jeans, and he was carrying a black backpack with a silver Jordan logo on it.

He was described as being 4-feet-6-inches tall and weighs 60 pounds.

If you see him, police ask you to contact them at 217-424-2711.