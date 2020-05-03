COVID-19
Live Coronavirus Tracker

Missing child found safe.

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE 11:00 A.M. 5/3/20 D’Andre has been found and is safe.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Golf Tour Extravaganza 2020
Fill out my online form.