Police search woods for shots fired suspects

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A shots fired incident lead to a foot chase and search after police said suspects scattered Monday night.

Police are searching the area around West Kenyon Road near the Holiday Inn Express and Suites. They were first called out for shots fired near ONE Illinois North Apartments. No one was hurt, but police said a group then ran in different directions.

Police are searching the woods near I74. They said at least one suspect lost a shoe, and have brought in a K9 unit. Some of the suspects are in custody.