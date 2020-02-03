Police search for murder suspect

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are looking for a man they said is connected to a deadly shooting from early Monday morning.

In a press release issued by the Champaign Police Department, officers were able to gather information to identify 33-year-old D’Andre Miller as the suspect. A warrant was issued for his arrest. He is wanted for first degree murder.

Miller is wanted for the shooting death of 33-year-old Ryan Allen-Davis. Police said the victim was found unresponsive inside a car near Mariner Way and Harbor Estates Lane. He had been shot in the stomach. The victim was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Police said their preliminary investigation showed Allen-Davis was inside the parked car when Miller approached him, fired into the car and then drove away. Officers said this was the first homicide of 2020.

If anyone knows anything about this crime or Miller’s location, call Champaign Police. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can also submit their tips to Crime Stoppers at (217)-373-8477, online or by using the P3 Tips app.