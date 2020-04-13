Police search for missing man

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are asking for help finding a missing man. 23-year old Jeremy Wallace was last seen Thursday. He arrived in Champaign from Chicago to visit family.

He left his family’s home about 10:30 pm, and was seen at an area business in the 2400-block of West Springfield, about 45 minutes later. He headed west after leaving the business and has not been seen nor heard from since.

Friday, his family filed a missing person’s report. Wallace is male, black, 6′, 140 lbs. He was last seen wearing red, gray and blue sweatpants, a black sweatshirt and white tennis shoes. It’s unknown if he’s in danger.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police who can arrange to speak privately with you. Authorities remind citizens information submitted to Crime Stoppers is completely anonymous.

Calls are routed to a third-party national call center which receives your information, completes a tips information form then passes it to the appropriate law enforcement agency. Caller ID tracking is not utilized by Crime Stoppers and conversations are not recorded.

