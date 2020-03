CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Police and the family of 11-year-old Tevin Lockett are asking for the community’s assistance locating him.



Officials say they believe he is in the area and no foul play is involved.

Police say he was staying with friends, but willingly left the friend’s house and Lockett’s family hasn’t heard from him in the last 48 hours.

Anyone with information on Lockett’s whereabouts is asked to please contact Champaign Police at 217-351-4545.