Update 3 p.m.
Charleston Police have updated their social media that the missing Charleston man has been located around 2:30 p.m.
Original story:
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A 78-year-old Charleston man with dementia is missing.
The Charleston Police Department shared on social media that along with the fire department, they were searching for Michael Elliott, a 78-year-old man with dementia.
Police said he wandered away from his home around 1 p.m.
They said he also walks with a limp.
Anyone can call the Charleston Police Department with any relative information about this incident at 217-348-5221.
This is a developing story.