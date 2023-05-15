Update 3 p.m.

Charleston Police have updated their social media that the missing Charleston man has been located around 2:30 p.m.

Original story:

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A 78-year-old Charleston man with dementia is missing.

The Charleston Police Department shared on social media that along with the fire department, they were searching for Michael Elliott, a 78-year-old man with dementia.

Police said he wandered away from his home around 1 p.m.

They said he also walks with a limp.

Anyone can call the Charleston Police Department with any relative information about this incident at 217-348-5221.

This is a developing story.