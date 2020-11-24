Police search for bicyclists after car bursts into flames

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Police are looking for two men they said caused a car to burst into flames.

Sergeant Chris Copeland said it happened near North Stone Street and East Prairie Avenue around 2 a.m. Tuesday. He stated the two suspects threw something into the passenger side of a Chevy Equinox, causing it to catch fire.

The suspects were described as two black men around 20-25 years old. One man was heavyset and around 5’6″ while the other was thin and around 5’2″.

Copeland said the car’s owner “received previous threats reference an unrelated incident.”