Police search for bicyclists after car bursts into flames

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Police are looking for two men they said caused a car to burst into flames.

Sergeant Chris Copeland said it happened near North Stone Street and East Prairie Avenue around 2 a.m. Tuesday. He stated the two suspects threw something into the passenger side of a Chevy Equinox, causing it to catch fire.

The suspects were described as two black men around 20-25 years old. One man was heavyset and around 5’6″ while the other was thin and around 5’2″.

Copeland said the car’s owner “received previous threats reference an unrelated incident.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story